230105-N-AR554-1037 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 5, 2023) Airman Connor Pilkington, from Ventura, California, wipes down a bulkhead in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 20:03 Photo ID: 7587808 VIRIN: 230105-N-AR554-1037 Resolution: 6140x4912 Size: 987.34 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct preservation [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.