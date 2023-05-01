Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct preservation [Image 12 of 14]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct preservation

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230105-N-AR554-1037 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 5, 2023) Airman Connor Pilkington, from Ventura, California, wipes down a bulkhead in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 20:03
    Photo ID: 7587808
    VIRIN: 230105-N-AR554-1037
    Resolution: 6140x4912
    Size: 987.34 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct preservation [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    preservation
    sanding
    USS Ronald Reagan
    maintenance
    Yokosuka

