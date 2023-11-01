Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct lagging replacement [Image 10 of 14]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct lagging replacement

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230111-N-UF592-1025 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 11, 2023) Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd class Andrew Contreras, from Gladstone, Oregon, measures for the proper amount of lagging to be applied to a chill water pipe aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 11. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023
    Photo ID: 7587806
    VIRIN: 230111-N-UF592-1025
    Resolution: 5673x4727
    Size: 850.91 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Lagging
    preservation
    Piping
    USS Ronald Reagan
    maintenance

