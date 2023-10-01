USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors issue personal protective equipment

230110-N-UF592-2017 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 10, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Hunter Farley, right, from Houston, issues personal protective equipment to Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Samuel Woodger, from London, England aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 10. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

