230111-N-UF592-1011 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 11, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Ezekiel Le Jeune, from Seattle, removes lagging off a chill water pipe aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 11. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct lagging replacement [Image 14 of 14], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
