    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform preservation work

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform preservation work

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230109-N-SI601-1064 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 9, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Sams Fougy, from West Palm Beach, Florida, performs preservation maintenance on a water-tight hatch aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 9. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023
    Photo ID: 7587800
    VIRIN: 230109-N-SI601-1064
    Resolution: 2703x4050
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    CVN 76
    Preservation
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance
    U.S. Navy

