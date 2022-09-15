USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform preservation work

230109-N-SI601-1064 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 9, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Sams Fougy, from West Palm Beach, Florida, performs preservation maintenance on a water-tight hatch aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 9. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

