230105-N-AR554-1074 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 5, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Alfonzo Martinez, right, from Orlando, Florida, assists Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Apprentice Tyron Golden, from Orlando, Florida, into a harness in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 20:02
|Photo ID:
|7587797
|VIRIN:
|230105-N-AR554-1074
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|904.63 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct preservation [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT