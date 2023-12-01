Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Japan Bilateral Exchange [Image 3 of 9]

    U.S. Japan Bilateral Exchange

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada during a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon Washington, D.C., Jan 12, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 17:38
    Photo ID: 7587610
    VIRIN: 230112-D-XI929-2005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 37.83 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Japan Bilateral Exchange [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Japan

