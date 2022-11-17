U.S. Army medical laboratory forges relationship with Australian Defence Force institute

Maj. Joshua M. Carmen (right) from the 1st Area Medical Laboratory (right) talks with Dr. Qin Cheng (left), the head of the Drug Resistance Department at the Australian Defence Force Malaria and Infectious Disease Institute. Soldiers from the 1st Area Medical Laboratory were hosted by Professor G. Dennis Shanks, the director of the Australian Army Malaria Research Institute, and Australian Defence Force Lt. Col. Brady McPherson, the ADFMIDI commanding officer. Courtesy photo.
Date Taken:
|11.17.2022
Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 16:01
Location:
|BRISBANE, QLD, AU
