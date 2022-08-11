North Spark, 319th MDG partnership drives medical innovation

An airman from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing, operates a rapid infusion device Nov. 8, 2022, at the North Spark Defense Laboratory on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The hand-operated rapid infusion device allows medical technicians to quicky deliver fluids to critically ill patients requiring volume resuscitation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

