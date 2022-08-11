An airman from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing, operates a rapid infusion device Nov. 8, 2022, at the North Spark Defense Laboratory on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The hand-operated rapid infusion device allows medical technicians to quicky deliver fluids to critically ill patients requiring volume resuscitation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 15:42
|Photo ID:
|7587393
|VIRIN:
|221108-F-CI246-1174
|Resolution:
|6068x4045
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, North Spark, 319th MDG partnership drives medical innovation [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
North Spark, 319th MDG partnership drives medical innovation
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT