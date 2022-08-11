Capt. Jennifer Schneider, 319th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron military medicine nurse, operates a rapid infusion device Nov. 8, 2022, at the North Spark Defense Laboratory on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Airmen from the 319th Medical Group provided feedback on how to create a more compact, lighter weight device that meets the needs of military medical providers in combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 15:42 Photo ID: 7587392 VIRIN: 221108-F-CI246-1169 Resolution: 5644x3762 Size: 1.48 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, North Spark, 319th MDG partnership drives medical innovation [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.