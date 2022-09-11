Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Spark, 319th MDG partnership drives medical innovation [Image 3 of 5]

    North Spark, 319th MDG partnership drives medical innovation

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    An airman from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing wears a vital sign monitoring and alerting medical device while performing Tactical Combat Casualty Care training Nov. 9, 2022, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The devices were worn throughout the course to monitor each individual’s vital signs in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 15:42
    Photo ID: 7587391
    VIRIN: 221109-F-CI246-1161
    Resolution: 5992x3995
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    This work, North Spark, 319th MDG partnership drives medical innovation [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Innovation
    North Spark Defense Lab

