North Spark, 319th MDG partnership drives medical innovation

An airman from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing wears a vital sign monitoring and alerting medical device while performing Tactical Combat Casualty Care training Nov. 9, 2022, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The devices were worn throughout the course to monitor each individual’s vital signs in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

