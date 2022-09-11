An airman from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing, wears a vital sign monitoring and alerting medical device Nov. 9, 2022, during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The devices were worn throughout the course to monitor the individual’s vital signs and provide real-time feedback to medical professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)
North Spark, 319th MDG partnership drives medical innovation
