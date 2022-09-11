Tech. Sgt. April Welch, 319th Medical Group independent medical technician, teaches a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course Nov. 9, 2022, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Airmen attending the training wore medical devices that tracked individuals’ vital signs real-time to provide early notification of trauma requiring medical treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 15:42
|Photo ID:
|7587389
|VIRIN:
|221109-F-CI246-1002
|Resolution:
|6039x4026
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, North Spark, 319th MDG partnership drives medical innovation [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
