    North Spark, 319th MDG partnership drives medical innovation [Image 1 of 5]

    North Spark, 319th MDG partnership drives medical innovation

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. April Welch, 319th Medical Group independent medical technician, teaches a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course Nov. 9, 2022, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Airmen attending the training wore medical devices that tracked individuals’ vital signs real-time to provide early notification of trauma requiring medical treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 15:42
    Photo ID: 7587389
    VIRIN: 221109-F-CI246-1002
    Resolution: 6039x4026
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    This work, North Spark, 319th MDG partnership drives medical innovation [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Innovation
    North Spark Defense Lab

