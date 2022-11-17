Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army medical laboratory forges relationship with Australian Defence Force institute [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Army medical laboratory forges relationship with Australian Defence Force institute

    BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    11.17.2022

    20th CBRNE Command

    Maj. Joshua M. Carmen (right) from the 1st Area Medical Laboratory stands with Dr. Qin Cheng (left), the head of the Drug Resistance Department at the Australian Defence Force Malaria and Infectious Disease Institute. Soldiers from the 1st Area Medical Laboratory were hosted by Professor G. Dennis Shanks, the director of the Australian Army Malaria Research Institute, and Australian Defence Force Lt. Col. Brady McPherson, the ADFMIDI commanding officer. Courtesy photo.

    U.S. Army medical laboratory forges relationship with Australian Defence Force institute
    U.S. Army
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Australia Defence Force
    1st Area Medical Laboratory
    Australian Defence Force Malaria and Infectious Disease Institute

