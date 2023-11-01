Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Senior Airman Hope Kaluzny from the 81st Force Support Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! Kaluzny, a personnel technician, communicates the wing’s mission by delivering exceptional customer service to the members of Keesler Air Force Base. As a site security manager, she oversees the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System and Real-Time Automated Personnel Identification System sites, manages security of all consumables and workstations and supports thousands of staff members including those who are active duty, retired and DOD employees, as well as their families. She is responsible for accountability, control, verification and issuance of military common access cards, the reset of CAC personal identification numbers and issuance of military identification cards for active-duty military, Reserve and National Guard members and other eligible recipients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

