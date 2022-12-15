Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyoming National Guard celebrates National Guard birthday [Image 4 of 4]

    Wyoming National Guard celebrates National Guard birthday

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    The Joint Forces Headquarters celebrated the National Guard's 186th birthday, by cutting a cake in conjunction with the Joint Forces Headquarters Christmas party on Dec. 15, 2022, in Cheyenne, Wyo. The National Guard’s Birthday is on Dec. 13. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

    This work, Wyoming National Guard celebrates National Guard birthday [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Kristina Kranz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

