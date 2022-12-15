State Command Sgt. Maj Lindsay Schmidt gave a little speech before cutting a cake in honor of the National Guard’s 186th birthday on Dec. 13, 2022. The celebration was held on Dec. 15 in conjunction with the Joint Forces Headquarters Christmas party in Cheyenne, Wyo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 13:49
|Photo ID:
|7587182
|VIRIN:
|221215-Z-GK683-0017
|Resolution:
|4985x3323
|Size:
|12.67 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming National Guard celebrates National Guard birthday [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Kristina Kranz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT