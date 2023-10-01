Enlisted Roundtable - SNA 2023

230110-N-TH560-0091 ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 10, 2023) – Top enlisted leaders from the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard take part in an enlisted roundtable at the Surface Navy Association’s 35th National Symposium in Arlington, Va., Jan. 10. The senior leaders answered questions from audience members, in-person and virtual, regarding concerns affecting service members and their families; topics included pay and allowances, childcare support, and access to mental healthcare. The symposium brought together joint experts and decision-makers in the military, industry, and congress to discuss how the Surface Force is a critical element of national defense and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

