Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enlisted Roundtable - SNA 2023 [Image 6 of 10]

    Enlisted Roundtable - SNA 2023

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    230110-N-TH560-0051 ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 10, 2023) – Force Master Chief Jason Knupp (left) of Naval Surface Force Atlantic and Force Master Chief Jason Dunn of Navy Installations Command take part in an enlisted roundtable at the Surface Navy Association’s 35th National Symposium in Arlington, Va., Jan. 10. Top enlisted leaders from the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard answered questions from audience members, in-person and virtual, regarding concerns affecting service members and their families; topics included pay and allowances, childcare support, and access to mental healthcare. The symposium brought together joint experts and decision-makers in the military, industry, and congress to discuss how the Surface Force is a critical element of national defense and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 13:35
    Photo ID: 7587160
    VIRIN: 230110-N-TH560-0051
    Resolution: 5950x3967
    Size: 10.51 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enlisted Roundtable - SNA 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Enlisted Roundtable - SNA 2023
    Enlisted Roundtable - SNA 2023
    Enlisted Roundtable - SNA 2023
    Enlisted Roundtable - SNA 2023
    Enlisted Roundtable - SNA 2023
    Enlisted Roundtable - SNA 2023
    Enlisted Roundtable - SNA 2023
    Enlisted Roundtable - SNA 2023
    Enlisted Roundtable - SNA 2023
    Enlisted Roundtable - SNA 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNP
    Chief of Naval Personnel
    U.S. Navy
    SNA
    MyNavyHR
    #SNA23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT