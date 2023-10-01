Breaking Barriers: First Australian Deputy Commander arrives at PACAF

Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal, Carl Newman, Pacific Air Forces’ new deputy commander, ponders a question during an interview at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2023. Newman spoke about the long tradition of partnership between Australia and the United States, as well as his gratitude for joining the PACAF team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric E. Flores)

