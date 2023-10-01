Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking Barriers: First Australian Deputy Commander arrives at PACAF [Image 3 of 3]

    Breaking Barriers: First Australian Deputy Commander arrives at PACAF

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric E Flores 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal, Carl Newman, Pacific Air Forces’ new deputy commander, ponders a question during an interview at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2023. Newman spoke about the long tradition of partnership between Australia and the United States, as well as his gratitude for joining the PACAF team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric E. Flores)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 13:01
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
