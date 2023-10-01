Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Carl Newman, Pacific Air Forces’ new deputy commander, speaks with Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike, PACAF Public Affairs Specialist, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2023. Newman reflected on the long tradition of partnership between Australia and the United States, and extended his gratitude for joining the PACAF team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric E. Flores)
This work, Breaking Barriers: First Australian Deputy Commander arrives at PACAF [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Breaking Barriers: First Australian Deputy Commander arrives at PACAF
