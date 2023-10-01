Breaking Barriers: First Australian Deputy Commander arrives at PACAF

Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal, Carl Newman, Pacific Air Forces’ new deputy commander, sits at his desk during an interview, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2023. Newman reflected on the long tradition of partnership between Australia and the United States, and extended his gratitude for joining the PACAF team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric E. Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 Photo ID: 7587090 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US