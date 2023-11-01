230111-N-IP029-1159 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 11, 2022) Lieutenant General David Bassett, Director, Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA), attends a tour of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is currently pier side in Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ray McCann/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 12:39
|Photo ID:
|7587024
|VIRIN:
|230111-N-IP029-1159
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ike Conducts Maintenance in Naval Station Norfolk [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Ray McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT