    Ike is Underway Conducting Carrier Qualifications [Image 4 of 8]

    Ike is Underway Conducting Carrier Qualifications

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ray McCann 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 11, 2022) Lieutenant General David Bassett, Director, Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA), attends a tour of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is currently pier side in Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ray McCann/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 12:39
    Photo ID: 7587023
    VIRIN: 230111-N-IP029-1146
    Resolution: 3878x2581
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Norfolk
    United States Army
    C2F
    Director Defense Contract Management Agency

