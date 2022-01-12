Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics Advising in Panama

    PANAMA

    12.01.2022

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    A military logistics advisor assigned to 6th Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, right, speaks with Panamanian Security Forces in Panama, Dec 2022. U.S. Army advisors are employed in Panama advising and assisting partner forces with a wide array of military functions. Courtesy photo.

    Panama
    advise
    SFAB

