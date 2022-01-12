Logistics Advising in Panama

A military logistics advisor assigned to 6th Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, right, speaks with Panamanian Security Forces in Panama, Dec 2022. U.S. Army advisors are employed in Panama advising and assisting partner forces with a wide array of military functions. Courtesy photo.

