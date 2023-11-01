Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance Day Luncheon held at Caserma Del Din [Image 5 of 5]

    Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance Day Luncheon held at Caserma Del Din

    ITALY

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Sgt. 1st Class Monserrat Guzman (left) and Sgt. 1st Class Ricardo Vacamedina attached to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) complete a quiz sheet during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy Dec. 11, 2023. The federal holiday is marked by acts of individual and community service to promote peace and unity. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)

    Diversity
    MLK
    Martin Luther King Jr Observance
    DEOMI
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

