Headquarters Support Company First Sgt. James Williams reads an excerpt from Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I Have A Dream" speech during the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) Martin Luther King Jr. Day luncheon, held on Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy Dec. 11, 2023. Dr. King’s legacy is honored every year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday in the United States marking the birthday of Dr. King. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 10:52 Photo ID: 7586802 VIRIN: 230111-A-ET561-608 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.26 MB Location: IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance Day Luncheon [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.