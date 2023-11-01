Headquarters Support Company First Sgt. James Williams reads an excerpt from Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I Have A Dream" speech during the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) Martin Luther King Jr. Day luncheon, held on Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy Dec. 11, 2023. Dr. King’s legacy is honored every year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday in the United States marking the birthday of Dr. King. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 10:52
|Photo ID:
|7586802
|VIRIN:
|230111-A-ET561-608
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.26 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance Day Luncheon [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
