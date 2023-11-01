U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion hosted a luncheon for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance on Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy Dec. 11, 2023. The event celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his accomplishments towards peace and diversity. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 10:55
|Photo ID:
|7586800
|VIRIN:
|230111-A-ET561-547
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.52 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance Day Luncheon [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
