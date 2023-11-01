Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance Day Luncheon [Image 1 of 5]

    Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance Day Luncheon

    ITALY

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion hosted a luncheon for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance on Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy Dec. 11, 2023. The event celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his accomplishments towards peace and diversity. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)

    This work, Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance Day Luncheon [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

