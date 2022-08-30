Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sebastion Bae Discusses wargaming

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Sebastian Bae, game designer and research analyst on the Gaming and Integration team at the Center for Naval Analysis, teaches at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, August 30, 2022. The Teaching and Learning Center hosted an event about wargaming in a larger effort to collaborate and raise awareness for wargaming and its educational purposes. (Photo by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau)

