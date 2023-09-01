“If it’s in the air, maintenance put it there!”

From right, Kevin Ware, 97th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) electrical and environmental technician, demonstrates how to repair a KC-46 Pegasus boom reel harness to Tech. Sgt. Michael Batchkoff, 22nd MXS electrical and environmental noncommissioned officer in charge, and Tech. Sgt. Joshua Vire, 22nd MXS electrical and environmental technician, at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Okla. Jan. 9, 2022. The training allowed maintainers from McConnell AFB to gain the skills needed to repair a boom cable in-shop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)

