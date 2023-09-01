Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “If it’s in the air, maintenance put it there!”

    “If it’s in the air, maintenance put it there!”

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    From right, Kevin Ware, 97th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) electrical and environmental technician, demonstrates how to repair a KC-46 Pegasus boom reel harness to Tech. Sgt. Michael Batchkoff, 22nd MXS electrical and environmental noncommissioned officer in charge, and Tech. Sgt. Joshua Vire, 22nd MXS electrical and environmental technician, at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Okla. Jan. 9, 2022. The training allowed maintainers from McConnell AFB to gain the skills needed to repair a boom cable in-shop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 09:41
    Photo ID: 7586755
    VIRIN: 230109-F-KL977-0016
    Resolution: 6714x4476
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “If it’s in the air, maintenance put it there!”, by A1C Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Refueling
    AETC
    MXS
    KC-46
    22 MXS
    97 MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT