    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee meeting [Image 11 of 14]

    2023 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee meeting

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III co-host the 2023 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Japanese Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu, at the Department of State. Washington, D.C., Jan 11, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    TAGS

    Japan
    DoD
    2+2
    Pentagon

