Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training [Image 47 of 48]

    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron, pause for a group photograph after completing ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 8, 2023. After completing a classroom course, the JBER firefighters took to the ice to test their skills in a series of scenarios designed to simulate real-world rescues. The firefighters received certifications as ice rescue technicians having qualified in the skills needed to conduct rescue and recovery operations in extreme cold-weather environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 06:04
    Photo ID: 7586616
    VIRIN: 230108-F-HY271-0617
    Resolution: 6034x4023
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training [Image 48 of 48], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training
    JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fire Protection

    Cold-weather training

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    Ice rescue training
    fire protection specialist
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT