JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Austin Conner, a fire protection specialist assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron, pauses for a photograph after completing ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 8, 2023. After completing a classroom course, the JBER firefighters took to the ice to test their skills in a series of scenarios designed to simulate real-world rescues. The firefighters received certifications as ice rescue technicians having qualified in the skills needed to conduct rescue and recovery operations in extreme cold-weather environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 06:04
|Photo ID:
|7586615
|VIRIN:
|230108-F-HY271-0591
|Resolution:
|4173x2981
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
