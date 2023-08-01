JBER firefighters conduct ice rescue training

Steve White, a firefighter assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron, pauses for a photograph after completing ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 8, 2023. After completing a classroom course, the JBER firefighters took to the ice to test their skills in a series of scenarios designed to simulate real-world rescues. The firefighters received certifications as ice rescue technicians having qualified in the skills needed to conduct rescue and recovery operations in extreme cold-weather environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

