    SETAF-AF CG Hosts Lunch with 1st Sgt’s [Image 4 of 4]

    SETAF-AF CG Hosts Lunch with 1st Sgt’s

    CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, ITALY

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Genesis Miranda 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, holds a meeting during lunch with senior leaders at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy on Jan. 11, 2023. Major General is a two-star General Officer rank, and the highest permanent peacetime rank in the Army. A Major General commands a division-sized unit of 10,000 to 15,000 soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Genesis Miranda)

    This work, SETAF-AF CG Hosts Lunch with 1st Sgt’s [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Genesis Miranda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

