SETAF-AF CG Hosts Lunch with 1st Sgt’s

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa and senior leaders from the lunch meeting pose for a photo at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy on Jan. 11, 2023. Senior leaders asked questions concerning various topics regarding the quality of lifestyle of their Soldiers and how it can be improved. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Genesis Miranda)



