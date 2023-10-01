Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF CG Hosts Lunch with 1st Sgt’s [Image 3 of 4]

    SETAF-AF CG Hosts Lunch with 1st Sgt’s

    CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, ITALY

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Genesis Miranda 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa and senior leaders from the lunch meeting pose for a photo at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy on Jan. 11, 2023. Senior leaders asked questions concerning various topics regarding the quality of lifestyle of their Soldiers and how it can be improved. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Genesis Miranda)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 04:06
    Location: CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, IT
    This work, SETAF-AF CG Hosts Lunch with 1st Sgt’s [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Genesis Miranda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

