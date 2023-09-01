Makin Island Sailors and Marines visit local Singapore School

Religious Programs Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Hooker with 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) interacts with a student from Genesis, a local school in Singapore Jan. 10, 2023 as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Singapore 2023. CARAT Singapore is a bilateral exercise between Singapore and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. In its 28th, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner forces’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Martinez)

