    U.S. Embassy in Singapore Hosts Reception on Makin Island [Image 13 of 13]

    U.S. Embassy in Singapore Hosts Reception on Makin Island

    SINGAPORE

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Michael Gomez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Sailors, Marines and guests view displays on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) as part of a reception sponsored by the U.S. embassy in Singapore Jan. 10, 2023. The reception was hosted by Jonathan Kaplan, the U.S. ambassador to Singapore. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Gomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 03:05
    Photo ID: 7586468
    VIRIN: 230110-N-YG415-0042
    Resolution: 6175x3304
    Size: 836.87 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Embassy in Singapore Hosts Reception on Makin Island [Image 13 of 13], by CPO Michael Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

