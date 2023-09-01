U.S. Embassy in Singapore Hosts Reception on Makin Island

Rear Adm. Mark Melson, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, left and Capt. Tony Chavez, commander, amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), speak with Jonathan Kaplan, U.S. ambassador to Singapore, during a reception hosted by the U.S. embassy in Singapore Jan. 10, 2023. Ambassador Kaplan was the host of the evet. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance cooperation with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Gomez)

