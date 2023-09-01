U.S. Embassy in Singapore Hosts Reception on Makin Island

Capt. Tony Chavez, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), presents a command ball cap to Jonathan Kaplan, U.S. ambassador to Singapore, during a reception sponsored by the U.S. embassy in Singapore, Jan. 10, 2023. Ambassador Kaplan was the host for the evening. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance cooperation with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Gomez)

