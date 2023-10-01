Airman 1st Class Cody Moser, 18th Communications Squadron expeditionary communications technician, conducts a performance test for a Starlink terminal at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 10, 2023. “Connection to Starlink means we can bump up our end-users from 6 to 8 to potentially 20 to 30, which greatly affects efficiency in communication for deployed units and entire offices,” said Moser. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 01:06 Photo ID: 7586376 VIRIN: 220110-F-EM877-1153 Resolution: 6945x4632 Size: 26.22 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena connects to Starlink [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.