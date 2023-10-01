Airman 1st Class Cody Moser, 18th Communications Squadron expeditionary communications technician, conducts a performance test for a Starlink terminal at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 10, 2023. “Connection to Starlink means we can bump up our end-users from 6 to 8 to potentially 20 to 30, which greatly affects efficiency in communication for deployed units and entire offices,” said Moser. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 01:06
|Photo ID:
|7586376
|VIRIN:
|220110-F-EM877-1153
|Resolution:
|6945x4632
|Size:
|26.22 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena connects to Starlink [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
