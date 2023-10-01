Kadena connects to Starlink

Airman 1st Class Calvin Ledford, 18th Communications Squadron expeditionary communications technician, prepares a Starlink modem for a performance test at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 10, 2023. “Starlink takes about 10 minutes to set up, which is a vast improvement over our last antenna which took over 45 minutes in set up time,” said Ledford. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)
|01.10.2023
|01.12.2023 01:06
|7586374
|220110-F-EM877-1096
|7952x4472
|17.88 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|0
