    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kadena connects to Starlink [Image 5 of 7]

    Kadena connects to Starlink

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Calvin Ledford, 18th Communications Squadron expeditionary communications technician, prepares a Starlink modem for a performance test at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 10, 2023. “Starlink takes about 10 minutes to set up, which is a vast improvement over our last antenna which took over 45 minutes in set up time,” said Ledford. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 01:06
    Photo ID: 7586374
    VIRIN: 220110-F-EM877-1096
    Resolution: 7952x4472
    Size: 17.88 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena connects to Starlink [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    Starlink

