Kadena connects to Starlink

Airman 1st Class Calvin Ledford, 18th Communications Squadron expeditionary communications technician, connects a laptop to a Starlink terminal for a performance test at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 10, 2023. “Starlink takes about 10 minutes to set up, which is a vast improvement over our last antenna that took over 45 minutes in set up time,” said Ledford. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

