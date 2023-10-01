Kadena connects to Starlink

Airman 1st Class Cody Moser, left, and Airman 1st Class Calvin Ledford, right, 18th Communications Squadron expeditionary communications technicians, set up Starlink terminals at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 10, 2023. The Starlink terminals, performing at maximum speeds, are 4000 percent faster than previously used antennas, which allows for ease of communication for connected Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

