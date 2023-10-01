A SpaceX Starlink modem is prepared for a performance test at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 10, 2023. Starlink’s satellites orbit approximately at 342 miles above sea level, allowing for a closer connection to antennas on the ground world-wide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 01:06
|Photo ID:
|7586370
|VIRIN:
|220110-F-EM877-1022
|Resolution:
|6770x4516
|Size:
|10.29 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena connects to Starlink [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
