    Portrait of Airlifter

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Daniel Price, 374th Maintenance Squadron NCO in charge aircraft ground equipment servicing section, poses for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2023. Price leads three different sections and 54 personnel through 2,000 equipment maintenance actions, 19,000 equipment dispatches, and 15,000 equipment inspections, directly contributing to the wing’s 3,000 sorties and 6,000 flying hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 23:16
    Photo ID: 7586270
    VIRIN: 230112-F-PM645-1910
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portrait of Airlifter, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AoW
    Airlifter of the week

