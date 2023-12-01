Portrait of Airlifter

Tech. Sgt. Daniel Price, 374th Maintenance Squadron NCO in charge aircraft ground equipment servicing section, poses for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2023. Price leads three different sections and 54 personnel through 2,000 equipment maintenance actions, 19,000 equipment dispatches, and 15,000 equipment inspections, directly contributing to the wing’s 3,000 sorties and 6,000 flying hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

