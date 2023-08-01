Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division walk to a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron out of Yokota Air Base, Japan, in preparation for the annual New Year’s Jump, Jan. 8, 2023. The annual New Year’s jump highlights the multi-country commitment to strengthening multilateral capabilities, enhancing joint interoperability and cooperation between multiple militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 21:16 Photo ID: 7586139 VIRIN: 230108-F-AE827-1099 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.72 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota participates in multilateral New Year's Jump exercise [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.