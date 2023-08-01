Yokota participates in multilateral New Year's Jump exercise

A U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division dons their gear for the annual New Year’s Jump event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 8, 2023. A multilateral collaboration of U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, British army, Australian army, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members conducted an annual New Year’s Jump to celebrate the New Year and kick off a series of joint training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

