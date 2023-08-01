A U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division dons their gear for the annual New Year’s Jump event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 8, 2023. A multilateral collaboration of U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, British army, Australian army, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members conducted an annual New Year’s Jump to celebrate the New Year and kick off a series of joint training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 21:16
|Photo ID:
|7586138
|VIRIN:
|230108-F-AE827-1051
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.56 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota participates in multilateral New Year's Jump exercise [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
