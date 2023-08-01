Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota participates in multilateral New Year's Jump exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    Yokota participates in multilateral New Year's Jump exercise

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division dons their gear for the annual New Year’s Jump event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 8, 2023. A multilateral collaboration of U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, British army, Australian army, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members conducted an annual New Year’s Jump to celebrate the New Year and kick off a series of joint training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    U.S.F.J.
    5th Air Force"
    "374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

