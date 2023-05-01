Faces of Misawa: 35th LRS

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Klingbeil, left, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) vehicle management flight support section noncommissioned officer in charge, Tech. Sgt. Adrian Diaz, center, 35th LRS air transportation function supervisor, and Staff Sgt. Gabriel Pereda, right, 35th LRS ground transportation dispatcher, pose for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 5, 2023. The 35th LRS recently provided support and coordination of a new deicer for Misawa Air Base. Deicers help protect against ice build-up and snow contamination of critical control surfaces, engine inlets, and sensors on an aircraft before launch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

