    RUTEX 23.1 - Wet n' Wild [Image 5 of 10]

    RUTEX 23.1 - Wet n' Wild

    KAPOLEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kyle Tullis, with Amphibious Reconnaissance Platoon, sniper team, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, awaits to shoot a simulated target during a training raid at Wet n’ Wild Water Park, part of Realistic Urban Training Exercise 23.1 in Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2023. The purpose of RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity, advanced, and complex Marine Air Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 21:38
    Photo ID: 7586089
    VIRIN: 230110-M-VS122-1005
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: KAPOLEI, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RUTEX 23.1 - Wet n' Wild [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Clayton Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

